SNB leaves policy vacuum after shock removal of franc cap

* SNB failed to tip off peers, shocked investors
* Swiss central bank deliberations shrouded in secrecy
* Policy surprises must be understood by public -SNB chief
* But business group describes SNB move as incomprehensible
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) had
little choice but to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc
but its execution of the move was clumsy, and left a vacuum of
policy uncertainty where a pillar of stability stood before.
With the euro diving against the dollar as the European
Central Bank gears up for fresh stimulus as early as next week,
the SNB felt the 1.20-francs-per-euro cap was not sustainable
and chose to give it up rather than accumulate further risk.
Yet in pulling off the move, the SNB - a conservative
institution in a safe-haven state - failed to tip off its peers
and shocked investors, who were left wondering whether central
banks are now less a source of stability and more one of a risk.
"The bottom line: central banks are a lot less predictable
than in the past few years," said Christian Gattiker, chief
strategist at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
The SNB, whose three board members make their decisions
behind closed doors, acted in isolation.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lamented the lack of
a warning from SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan. "I find it a bit
surprising that he did not contact me," she said. For ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny, the move was "a surprising decision".
The SNB has long shrouded policy discussions in a secrecy
that other central banks often struggle to achieve. While three
men call the shots at the SNB, albeit in consultation with staff
advisers, the ECB has 25 policymakers from across the European
continent who debate major decisions at great length.
With large numbers of officials also involved, details of
policy debate often leak; if President Mario Draghi announces
next week that the ECB is to launch quantitative easing, he will
surprise no one. In any case, at his regular news conferences
Draghi has made no secret of the fact that such a programme is
under discussion on the ECB Governing Council.
By contrast, as recently as Monday, SNB vice-chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine said the cap, introduced in 2011 at the
height of the euro zone crisis to fend off deflation and a
recession, would remain the cornerstone of SNB policy.
To spring such a U-turn seems at odds with Jordan's own
advice. In a 2007 speech on 'communication, transparency and
monetary policy', he said:
"A transparent monetary policy occasionally does not
completely rule out surprises, provided that they occur
relatively seldom and are understandable to the public."
For many people in Switzerland, the move that has led to a
near 18 percent rise in the franc against the euro is far from
understandable. With exporters and the tourism industry likely
to suffer badly, Christian Levrat, president of the left-wing
Social Democrat party, called the move "a serious threat for
tens of thousands of Swiss jobs".
Unlike most central bank governors in the leading Western
economies who testify to their parliaments, Jordan has no
regular meetings with Swiss lawmakers to explain SNB policy. He
does meet the federal government every December, but few details
of his briefing are released.
"INCOMPREHENSIBLE"
Businesses in Switzerland, which sends almost half of its
exports to the euro zone, bemoaned the surprise tactics.
The Swiss Textile Association, whose members export 75
percent of their goods to the European Union, described the move
as "incomprehensible" given the SNB's affirmation of the cap in
December.
"All depends on where the exchange rate settles. If it stays
around parity (with the euro), it's going to be a real blow for
the Swiss economy," said Jan-Egbert Sturm, director of the KOF
Swiss Economic Institute.
The KOF's models point to Swiss economic growth of less than
one percent this year if the exchange rate moves to 1.10 euros
to the franc, he said.
"Other central banks would have prepared this step with
communication," said a former senior European central banker.
"They probably didn't want to because they feared massive
political opposition."
However, it is hard to imagine how the SNB could have hinted
that it was considering ending the cap without inviting foreign
exchange dealers to bet on such a move, causing the same market
turmoil that struck anyway on Thursday after the announcement.
Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann was informed
of the decision by Jordan, but only around half an hour before
the announcement, a spokesman for the minister's office said.
Much domestic debate in Switzerland has revolved around the
risks associated with having currency reserves that amount to
roughly 80 percent of annual economic output.
Any losses on the SNB's assets - though book losses - could
hurt or even halt its annual payout to its biggest shareholders,
Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states, and to the federal
government, as happened in 2013 when the bank reported a loss
due to a fall in gold prices.
STRATEGY VACUUM
The cap has formed the backbone of the SNB's strategy since
its introduction in 2011 as a temporary measure. In reverting to
interest rates as the main monetary policy tool, the bank did
not really present a strong alternative strategy.
The SNB cut another 0.5 percentage points from the interest
rate on some cash deposits held by commercial banks at the
central bank on Thursday to -0.75 percent after pushing it into
negative territory in December.
But Jordan was vague as to what the SNB's foreign exchange
strategy now is: "We're not looking at a basket or index of
currencies, but at the exchange rate situation as a whole," he
told reporters.
UBS strategist Geoffrey Yu noted those comments with
interest but said the interest rate move also suggested that
would be the SNB's main policy focus in the immediate future.
The opaque communication left investors questioning the
credibility of the SNB, whose board members had previously stuck
doggedly to their well-worn rhetoric on the cap.
"It was only about 48 hours ago when we had a speech from Mr
Danthine on the SNB board where he again stated that the floor
would remain in place," said Yu on a call with investors.
"This makes communication between the SNB and markets
extremely difficult, especially when they do want to think about
what the next stage of policy is going to be," he added.
(Writing by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Carrel; Additional
reporting by Oliver Hirt and Caroline Copley in Zurich, Eva
Taylor in Frankfurt and Michael Shields in Vienna)