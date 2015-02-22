Swatch chief calls for changes at Swiss central bank-paper

* CEO says SNB's board may be too small, out of touch -
paper
* Swatch says not considering cutting wages
ZURICH Feb 22 The head of Swatch Group
, the world's biggest watchmaker, has called for changes
at the Swiss central bank, suggesting its three-member governing
board is too small and too out of touch, newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag reported on Sunday.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB), which has far fewer board
members than the European Central Bank's 25 policymakers,
stunned markets and business leaders last month when it removed
its cap on the Swiss franc's exchange rate against the euro,
sending the currency soaring and stoking fears about
Switzerland's export-reliant economy.
"The SNB must remain independent. But it should not make its
decisions in an ivory tower, out of touch with reality. It
should instead be forced to grapple with the real world,"
Swatch's chief executive, Nick Hayek, was quoted by the
newspaper as saying.
Hayek suggested a three-person board was too small, and
instead the bank should have five or seven "very different
people, not just professors and theoreticians".
The SNB's chairman, Thomas Jordan, said again in Brussels
this week that the bank had no choice but to lift the cap of
1.20 francs per euro as it had become clear the limit was not
achieving the monetary policy goal intended.
Hayek also criticised the central bank for giving up on
defending the cap.
"The SNB has shown weakness, and it continues to communicate
this weakness," Hayek said. "It's explaining everywhere why it
didn't fight. But that doesn't make things better."
Swatch will not be badly affected by the appreciation of the
Swiss franc against the euro because the exchange rates with the
U.S. dollar and renminbi are more important, Hayek said.
He also said Swatch was not considering wage cuts or
participation in a government-approved scheme to allow firms to
cut production by reducing working hours without staff losing
their pay.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Greg Mahlich)