REFILE-UPDATE 1-UBS says did not suffer trading losses after SNB move

ZURICH Jan 23 UBS did not suffer any
losses overall in its trading business after the Swiss National
Bank's (SNB) decision to abandon its currency cap, the bank said
on Friday, confirming it would return cash to shareholders after
a change in legal structure.
Zurich-based UBS is the third of Switzerland's three biggest
listed banks to say it did not suffer losses after the SNB last
week suddenly scrapped its three year-old cap on the Swiss
franc.
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer made
similar declarations this week.
"In aggregate, UBS did not experience negative revenues in
its trading businesses in connection with the announcement," UBS
said in a statement.
British bank Barclays lost tens of millions of
dollars from the volatile moves in the franc on Thursday, an
industry source told Reuters last week.
The end of the cap sent the Swiss franc soaring, putting big
Swiss companies which have a large portion of cash in foreign
currencies but report in Swiss francs under pressure.
UBS said it would give more information on its outlook for
the current quarter when it publishes figures on Feb. 10.
The bank also confirmed its capital return to shareholders
following a change in legal structure would be 0.25 Swiss francs
per share, to be paid once it has completed the squeeze-out
procedure for shareholders who have yet to tender their shares
in the exchange programme.
UBS had previously promised a supplementary capital return
of at least 0.25 francs per share, as it expects the new
structure will allow it to qualify for a capital rebate under
Switzerland's too-big-to-fail requirements.
The bank said the accrual of capital had reduced its core
capital by around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) as of
end-2014.
A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment when asked
when the squeeze-out procedure would be completed.
On top of the capital return, the bank reaffirmed its aim to
return at least half of its profits to shareholders if it can
maintain capital -- which stood at 13.7 percent of risk-weighted
assets under new global rules at the end of the third quarter --
at or above 13 percent through to the end of 2014 and achieve a
ratio of 10 percent when applying its own stress tests.
($1 = 0.8720 Swiss francs)
