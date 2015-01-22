Zuercher KB says will begin charging some clients to hold Sfr

ZURICH Jan 22 Zuercher Kantonalbank on Thursday
said it will begin charging some major clients to hold Swiss
francs, following a decision by Switzerland's central bank to
push down its interest rate on some cash deposits and to scrap
its currency cap.
The local government-backed regional lender is the second
bank to apply a charge of 0.75 percent to some clients,
following a similar move by Geneva-based private bank Lombard
Odier on Wednesday.
Zuercher Kantonalbank said it has no plans to charge retail
clients or small businesses for franc deposits as long as the
Swiss National Bank doesn't accentuate its monetary policy, but
that clients should expect adjustments to savings accounts and
related products.
Switzerland's central bank stunned markets last week when it
ended a three-year-old currency cap on the value of the Swiss
franc against the euro, sending the currency soaring against the
euro.
