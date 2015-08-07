UPDATE 1-Swiss rates to stay negative despite franc dip - SNB's Zurbruegg

(Adds quotes from interview)
ZURICH Aug 7 Switzerland's central bank will
maintain its negative interest rates despite a welcome dip in
the Swiss franc that remains "strongly overvalued", policymaker
Fritz Zurbruegg told a Swiss newspaper.
"We don't see any reason at the moment to change anything,"
Zurbruegg, vice chairman of the Swiss National Bank's governing
board, told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview when asked
about the SNB's 0.75 percent charge on some deposits.
He spoke as the SNB's foreign exchange reserves rose for the
first time in four months in July, hitting their highest under
current records as the franc dipped against the euro amid likely
currency purchases by the central bank.
The euro is trading around 1.0760 francs, its strongest
since February but still much weaker than the 1.20 limit
the SNB once sought to defend.
At its last policy meeting in June, the SNB kept its target
range for three-month Libor rates at -1.25 to -0.25 percent and
the charge on some cash deposits.
Zurbruegg said negative rates were starting to work. "But
the franc is still strongly overvalued," he added, saying the
situation remained very challenging given the franc's surge
after the SNB removed a franc cap against the euro in January .
"The weakening of the franc in recent weeks is going in the
right direction," he said in interview posted on the paper's
website.
Asked where the bottom for rates was, he said: "That is
unclear because the costs for holding cash cannot be clearly
determined. Although we went further than any other central bank
with -0.75 percent, we have not seen increased demand for cash."
He said the negative rate was having the desired impact
although the central bank was monitoring developments closely.
"Of course we consider how far we can reduce the rate without
having an impact on demand for cash," he added.
Zurbruegg said the SNB would keep negative rates as long as
needed although "sooner or later a normalisation of rates will
come." Still, low rates are in store for some time while the
world economy is recovering so slowly, he added.
The SNB gave rare confirmation in June that it had
intervened in the market to weaken the franc, whose strength
has hamstrung Switzerland's export-reliant economy. Zurbruegg
did not discuss intervention in the interview.
