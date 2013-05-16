SNB's Zurbruegg says cap still needed, franc overvalued

ZURICH May 16 The Swiss National Bank still
sees the franc as overvalued and will continue to defend the
1.20 per euro cap it imposed on the safe-haven currency as long
as necessary, board member Fritz Zurbruegg was quoted as saying
on Thursday.
"The minimum rate will remain in force as long as it is
necessary for the execution of our mandate: the maintenance of
price stability while taking account of the development of the
economy," Zurbruegg told L'Hebdo weekly.
Asked whether the SNB might consider lowering the cap to
1.15 per euro as the fair value of the currency has moved from
about 1.30 in 2011 to 1.25, Zurbruegg said: "We still think the
current exchange rate is overvalued."
The SNB imposed the cap in September 2011 to prevent
deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary
from the euro zone crisis pushed the franc up sharply.
The franc fell to a four-month low against the euro on
Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation
and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries
about the euro zone.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)