Swiss central bank would prefer positive rates - Zurbruegg

VIENNA Oct 1 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) would prefer operating with positive interest rates once economic conditions allow, SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Thursday.

"This can't be business as normal. This is a temporary situation," he told a panel discussion when asked about the pressure that negative Swiss rates were putting on savers.

He did not answer directly a question on when the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise rates, saying only he had lost bets over this and that a U.S. rate rise would help support the SNB's baseline scenarios for economic developments.

He also declined to criticise the European Central Bank's (ECB) quantitative easing programme of asset purchases to drive rates lower, saying every central bank conducted the policy it felt necessary and that ECB efforts to normalise the situation were also in the interest of Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)