Swiss confectionery king Richard Spruengli dies aged 97

ZURICH Oct 23 Richard Spruengli, Switzerland's
confectionery king and creator of the "Luxemburgerli" bite-sized
macaroons beloved by Swiss bankers, has died aged 97, his family
announced on Wednesday.
Part of a dynasty of confectioners who helped seal
Switzerland's reputation for producing premium chocolate,
Spruengli took over the eponymous family patisserie on Zurich's
upmarket Paradeplatz in 1956.
He masterminded the cafe's flagship mini macaroons which
have drawn bankers and tourists through the cafe doors for more
than 50 years.
In 1994, Spruengli handed control of the family business to
a sixth generation of confectioners, his nephews Milan and Tomas
Prenosil.
The cafe, across the square from the headquarters of Credit
Suisse and a stone's throw from UBS, remains
a favoured breakfast haunt for Zurich financiers.
The family ran the Paradeplatz cafe, opened in 1859, in
tandem with a chocolate factory on the banks of Lake Zurich
until 1892 when the business was divided between two brothers.
The younger brother took the Spruengli cafe business while
the older acquired the factory, which later became premium
chocolate producer Lindt & Spruengli, the maker of
Lindor pralines and gold foil-wrapped chocolate Easter bunnies.
The two businesses have operated as independent companies
since the split.
A family announcement in the Tages Anzeiger newspaper said
Spruengli died last Friday.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)