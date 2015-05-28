版本:
UPDATE 1-Basler Kantonalbank says to pay 38.6 mln euros in German tax probe

(Adds comment from Basler Kantonalbank of U.S. tax probe)

ZURICH May 28 Swiss regional bank Basler Kantonalbank said on Thursday it will pay 38.6 million euros ($42.1 million) to settle a probe by German officials over undeclared assets in hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.

Basler said the German fine will reduce its first-half profit to last year's level of 49.3 million Swiss francs ($52 million) in net profit. The bank reports results on July 23.

The Basel-based lender is the fourth Swiss bank -- after Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS -- to settle similar probes with German officials, which resolves the matter for both the bank and its employees.

Basler, one of a host of local government-backed lenders in Switzerland, is still on the hook in a U.S. probe investigating how Swiss banks helped wealthy Americans dodge or cheat on taxes.

A spokesman for Basler said the bank had no news on the U.S. probe, an investigation which also involves larger rivals Julius Baer and Pictet & Cie and which a U.S. official signalled recently could stretch into next year, but still hoped for a resolution as soon as possible. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) ($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry and Michael Shields)

