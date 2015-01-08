Credit Suisse says Milan offices searched by Italian tax police

ZURICH/MILAN Jan 8 Credit Suisse said on Thursday its offices in Milan were searched by Italian tax police last month, following reports of an investigation into whether a Bermuda subsidiary of the Swiss bank helped wealthy Italians hide undeclared funds.

"We can confirm that the Guardia di Finanza has conducted searches at our premises in Milan and that we are cooperating fully with the authorities," a spokeswoman for the Zurich-based bank said in an emailed statement.

Italian media have reported that the searches were linked to an investigation into alleged tax evasion by around 1,000 wealthy Italians for an estimated 8 billion euros ($9.45 billion). ($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart in Zurich and Silvia Aloisi in Milan, additional reporting by Sara Rossi in Milan.)