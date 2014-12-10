Swiss ex-banker collapses as trial for giving data to WikiLeaks begins

| ZURICH
ZURICH Dec 10 The trial of a former Julius Baer
banker accused of handing over confidential data to
WikiLeaks and attempting to pass on files to German officials
was halted on Wednesday after the defendant collapsed.
Rudolf Elmer, former head of Baer's Cayman Island's office,
fainted outside the courtroom in Zurich having earlier
complained of a headache. He was taken away by ambulance to
hospital.
A spokesman for the court said it was unclear when the trial
would resume.
(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Pravin Char)