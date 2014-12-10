版本:
Swiss ex-banker collapses as trial for giving data to WikiLeaks begins

| ZURICH

ZURICH Dec 10 The trial of a former Julius Baer banker accused of handing over confidential data to WikiLeaks and attempting to pass on files to German officials was halted on Wednesday after the defendant collapsed.

Rudolf Elmer, former head of Baer's Cayman Island's office, fainted outside the courtroom in Zurich having earlier complained of a headache. He was taken away by ambulance to hospital.

A spokesman for the court said it was unclear when the trial would resume.

(Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Pravin Char)
