Former Swiss banker found guilty in WikiLeaks trial, avoids jail

ZURICH Jan 19 A former Julius Baer
banker was found guilty on Monday of breaching Swiss banking
secrecy laws by handing over data about offshore clients to
WikiLeaks, but will avoid jail time.
Rudolf Elmer, 59, a former senior executive at Zurich-based
Baer's Cayman Islands' office, was accused of passing
confidential information to WikiLeaks on two occasions, one in
late 2007 or early 2008 and another in 2011.
He was found guilty in the former case but not guilty in the
latter. Elmer was ordered to pay costs towards the trial and was
given a suspended fine. The prosecution was seeking a
three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Elmer.
He was also found not guilty of breaching secrecy laws when
he attempted to pass confidential client files to then-German
Finance Minister Peer Steinbrueck in 2009. Elmer was found
guilty of forging a letter from Julius Baer to German Chancellor
Angela Merkel in 2007.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Toby Chopra)