UPDATE 1-Swiss president still hopeful for German tax deal

By Emma Thomasson
BERNE, Oct 31 The Swiss president is still
hopeful that the German parliament will back a deal for Swiss
banks to levy taxes on assets German citizens have stashed in
secret accounts despite stiff Social Democrat (SPD) opposition.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, who also
holds the rotating position as president, said on Wednesday she
still expected the deal to be passed by the end of the year in
time to take effect on Jan. 1, 2013.
"There is a 50-50 chance that it is adopted,"
Widmer-Schlumpf told a public event held by Germany's Die Zeit
newspaper in the Swiss capital, adding she had confidence in
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to bring it through.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government agreed the deal
with Switzerland earlier this year, but it still needs approval
from Germany's upper house of parliament, which represents the
states and where the government lacks a majority.
The SPD's nomination of Peer Steinbrueck - a critic of Swiss
banking secrecy - to challenge Merkel in the German election
next year - has stiffened his party's resolve to block the deal
in a vote expected next month.
But Widmer-Schlumpf noted that even if the German upper
house rejects the deal, it could still be salvaged in a
mediation procedure that seeks to resolve differences between
the upper and lower houses.
The agreement would require Swiss banks to levy a punitive
charge on an estimated 150 billion euros ($195 billion) in
undeclared money held by Germans in Swiss accounts and to tax
future income, with the proceeds passed on to Germany without
the identities of the account holders being revealed.
Britain and Austria have already ratified similar deals
which will come into force next year and Switzerland hopes other
countries - including Greece and Italy - will also follow suit.
FLOODED WITH PROBES
Earlier on Wednesday, the Swiss government said tax
authorities will hire more staff to deal with a flood of
requests for information from countries trying to track down tax
cheats using Swiss bank accounts.
The government said it had granted permission for the
finance department to add eight new staff to a group of six
created in 2011,
It said the increase was necessary so that Switzerland could
meet its international obligations in an efficient way, noting
it had received 704 requests for assistance in tax affairs from
foreign authorities so far this year, compared to 370 last year.
Since bowing to global pressure to weaken bank secrecy in
2009, Switzerland has agreed new double-taxation treaties with
25 countries, which can all now make more wide-ranging requests
for information on the accounts of suspected tax dodgers.
Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore wealth management
industry looks set to lose hundreds of billions of francs
(dollars) as a result of steps to stop foreigners using secret
accounts to evade tax.
It is also trying to end investigations by U.S. tax
authorities into 11 banks, including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer, in return for the payment of hefty fines
and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S. bank clients.