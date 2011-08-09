Q&A-What is at stake in Swiss tax disputes?

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 9 Switzerland and Germany are set to
agree on Wednesday to settle a dispute over billions of francs
stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts.
Here are answers to some questions about Switzerland's bid
to shed its image as a friend to tax dodgers:
WHAT IS AT STAKE?
A long tradition of strict bank secrecy has helped
Switzerland build up the world's biggest offshore financial
industry, with assets of about $2.3 trillion, according to the
Boston Consulting Group. About half of those assets are believed
to be in undeclared and untaxed accounts belonging to European
citizens, particularly from neighbouring Germany, Italy and
France. Until recently, Switzerland made a distinction between
tax evasion and tax fraud, and would only cooperate with foreign
authorities hunting tax dodgers in serious cases of alleged tax
fraud.
WHY IS SWITZERLAND UNDER SO MUCH PRESSURE?
The financial crisis has put government budgets under severe
strain, prompting a global clampdown on tax evasion,
particularly focused on Switzerland. Both Germany and France
have angered Switzerland by buying client data stolen from Swiss
banks in their attempt to catch tax cheats, while Italian police
have searched citizens entering Switzerland and put roadside
cameras recording car licence plates at the border.
The United States has launched investigations into a number
of Swiss banks and demanded the country hand over information on
tax evaders. Both the United States and Italy have launched
amnesties to encourage tax dodgers to come clean.
Initiatives to increase tax transparency have helped Italy,
Germany and France collect a total of 10 billion euros ($14
billion) from offshore tax evaders, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said late last year.
WHICH COMPANIES ARE AFFECTED?
UBS and Credit Suisse together manage
about half of Swiss private banking assets and have already seen
significant outflows from their offshore businesses. However,
they are also seen as more diversified and better able to cope
with the loss of offshore assets than smaller banks such as
Julius Baer , EFG International , Vontobel
and Sarasin .
WHAT MEASURES HAS SWITZERLAND ALREADY TAKEN?
After the Group of 20 leading economies threatened sanctions
against an OECD blacklist, Switzerland and a number of other tax
havens agreed in 2009 to soften strict bank secrecy to help
other countries catch tax cheats.
It has since agreed new double-taxation deals according to
OECD standards on assisting tax evasion investigations with a
number of countries, including Germany and the United States,
but has yet to do so with Italy.
But these deals have not dealt with the issue of existing
untaxed assets in Swiss accounts.
In 2009, the Swiss government cut a deal with Washington to
hand over the details of 4,450 UBS accounts in return for the
dropping of a damaging lawsuit against the bank.
In a bid to clean up its image as a haven for ill-gotten
gains, Switzerland has been aggressive in recent years at
freezing the assets of deposed leaders including former Egyptian
President Hosni Mubarak.
WHAT IS STILL PENDING?
WITHHOLDING TAX DEALS
Switzerland hopes to agree other withholding tax deals along
the lines of the one it is expected to seal with Germany. These
would involve Swiss bank clients paying a penal rate of tax to
legalise existing assets as well as a withholding tax on future
interest income. The deals should also grant improved onshore
market access for Swiss banks.
The introduction of a withholding tax marks a victory for
Switzerland against European Union proponents of an automatic
exchange of bank information as it preserves client
confidentiality.
Britain has also agreed in principle to the idea of a
withholding tax and could seal a deal imminently. Other EU
countries are expected to follow suit.
US INVESTIGATIONS
After forcing UBS to hand over client names and pay a fine,
the Department of Justice launched a broader probe into Swiss
banks suspected of helping Americans evade taxes and last month
said it was targeting Credit Suisse. It has also indicted a
number of Swiss private bankers as it rachets up the pressure on
Berne to hand over more names of secret account holders.
Switzerland has been trying to reach a deal with Washington
to get the new investigation dropped, but talks have stalled of
late, in part due to Swiss insistence on immunity from
prosecution for its bankers.
Most major Swiss banks have withdrawn from the U.S. offshore
market, and North American assets held in Swiss private banks
fell to 2 percent of the total in 2010 from 18 percent in 2006,
the Boston Consulting Group said.
HOW ARE SWISS BANKS REACTING?
The bigger banks like UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
have been building up their onshore presence, particularly in
countries like Germany and Italy, but that is less easy for
legions of smaller boutique Swiss private banks.
That fact, along with increased regulatory costs that have
squeezed margins, mean that the industry could see a wave of
consolidation once the withholding tax deals are sealed, with
mid-sized banks snapping up smaller rivals.
