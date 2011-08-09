Q&A-What is at stake in Swiss tax disputes?

ZURICH Aug 9 Switzerland and Germany are set to agree on Wednesday to settle a dispute over billions of francs stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts.

Here are answers to some questions about Switzerland's bid to shed its image as a friend to tax dodgers:

WHAT IS AT STAKE?

A long tradition of strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up the world's biggest offshore financial industry, with assets of about $2.3 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group. About half of those assets are believed to be in undeclared and untaxed accounts belonging to European citizens, particularly from neighbouring Germany, Italy and France. Until recently, Switzerland made a distinction between tax evasion and tax fraud, and would only cooperate with foreign authorities hunting tax dodgers in serious cases of alleged tax fraud.

WHY IS SWITZERLAND UNDER SO MUCH PRESSURE?

The financial crisis has put government budgets under severe strain, prompting a global clampdown on tax evasion, particularly focused on Switzerland. Both Germany and France have angered Switzerland by buying client data stolen from Swiss banks in their attempt to catch tax cheats, while Italian police have searched citizens entering Switzerland and put roadside cameras recording car licence plates at the border.

The United States has launched investigations into a number of Swiss banks and demanded the country hand over information on tax evaders. Both the United States and Italy have launched amnesties to encourage tax dodgers to come clean.

Initiatives to increase tax transparency have helped Italy, Germany and France collect a total of 10 billion euros ($14 billion) from offshore tax evaders, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said late last year.

WHICH COMPANIES ARE AFFECTED?

UBS and Credit Suisse together manage about half of Swiss private banking assets and have already seen significant outflows from their offshore businesses. However, they are also seen as more diversified and better able to cope with the loss of offshore assets than smaller banks such as Julius Baer , EFG International , Vontobel and Sarasin .

WHAT MEASURES HAS SWITZERLAND ALREADY TAKEN?

After the Group of 20 leading economies threatened sanctions against an OECD blacklist, Switzerland and a number of other tax havens agreed in 2009 to soften strict bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.

It has since agreed new double-taxation deals according to OECD standards on assisting tax evasion investigations with a number of countries, including Germany and the United States, but has yet to do so with Italy.

But these deals have not dealt with the issue of existing untaxed assets in Swiss accounts.

In 2009, the Swiss government cut a deal with Washington to hand over the details of 4,450 UBS accounts in return for the dropping of a damaging lawsuit against the bank.

In a bid to clean up its image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, Switzerland has been aggressive in recent years at freezing the assets of deposed leaders including former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

WHAT IS STILL PENDING?

WITHHOLDING TAX DEALS

Switzerland hopes to agree other withholding tax deals along the lines of the one it is expected to seal with Germany. These would involve Swiss bank clients paying a penal rate of tax to legalise existing assets as well as a withholding tax on future interest income. The deals should also grant improved onshore market access for Swiss banks.

The introduction of a withholding tax marks a victory for Switzerland against European Union proponents of an automatic exchange of bank information as it preserves client confidentiality.

Britain has also agreed in principle to the idea of a withholding tax and could seal a deal imminently. Other EU countries are expected to follow suit.

US INVESTIGATIONS

After forcing UBS to hand over client names and pay a fine, the Department of Justice launched a broader probe into Swiss banks suspected of helping Americans evade taxes and last month said it was targeting Credit Suisse. It has also indicted a number of Swiss private bankers as it rachets up the pressure on Berne to hand over more names of secret account holders.

Switzerland has been trying to reach a deal with Washington to get the new investigation dropped, but talks have stalled of late, in part due to Swiss insistence on immunity from prosecution for its bankers.

Most major Swiss banks have withdrawn from the U.S. offshore market, and North American assets held in Swiss private banks fell to 2 percent of the total in 2010 from 18 percent in 2006, the Boston Consulting Group said.

HOW ARE SWISS BANKS REACTING?

The bigger banks like UBS, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer have been building up their onshore presence, particularly in countries like Germany and Italy, but that is less easy for legions of smaller boutique Swiss private banks.

That fact, along with increased regulatory costs that have squeezed margins, mean that the industry could see a wave of consolidation once the withholding tax deals are sealed, with mid-sized banks snapping up smaller rivals. ($1 = 0.763 Swiss Francs) ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Will Waterman)