Germany set for deal to tax secret Swiss accounts

* UBS, CS to pay most of upfront payment

* Withholding tax preserves bank secrecy

* Deal with Britain also likely, US talks stalled

By Emma Thomasson

ZURICH, Aug 10 Switzerland and Germany are poised to agree on Wednesday to settle a dispute over untaxed assets stashed by German citizens in secret Swiss accounts, amid a global campaign to crack down on tax evasion.

Strict bank secrecy helped Switzerland build a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but it has come under heavy fire as cash-strapped governments seek to boost revenue by hunting tax dodgers.

Switzerland hopes a deal with neighbouring Germany, whose citizens have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($203 billion) hidden in secret accounts, could set a precedent for similar tax arrangements with other countries.

Swiss banks, primarily UBS and Credit Suisse , are expected to have to pay 2 billion francs up front to regularise legacy assets of German clients.

That is significantly less than the 10 billion francs originally sought by Germany, which was seen as too much for the big Swiss banks to bear without undermining their capital base.

In return for limiting the advance payment, the two sides are expected to announce a withholding tax on future interest income of 26 percent, above the 25 percent Germany levies on capital gains and profits from share sales.

Julius Baer paid a fine this year to settle with German authorities, who have also raided the offices of Credit Suisse. .

Britain is expected to finalise a similar deal with Switzerland after last year agreeing to the principle of a withholding tax.

The introduction of a withholding tax marks a victory for Switzerland against proponents of an automatic exchange of bank information as it preserves client confidentiality.

However, Swiss attempts to reach a tax deal with the U.S. have stalled as the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Credit Suisse, part of a broader probe into Swiss banks suspected of helping Americans evade taxes.

In 2009, the Swiss government cut a deal with Washington to hand over the details of 4,450 UBS accounts in return for the dropping of a damaging lawsuit against the bank.

($1 = 0.740 Swiss Francs)