Swiss government scraps early tax reward to counter budget drag

| ZURICH
ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland is scrapping interest
on early federal tax payments to stave off an unintended
consequence of the country's negative interest rates.
Until now, people who made early payments were compensated
with 0.25 percent interest for the period between making their
payments and the date they were actually due. But those who pay
their 2017 federal taxes ahead of time will earn no interest.
Negative rates imposed by the central bank had prompted more
taxpayers to pay early, the finance ministry said in a statement
on Friday, messing up government accounts and impeding budgeting
and financial planning.
The government had forecast in August that windfall tax
revenue amid negative interest rates would produce a headline
federal budget surplus of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.71
billion) this year.
It foresaw an underlying deficit of 0.1 billion francs,
smaller than the previous projection of 0.5 billion in June,
thanks to one-off income.
The Swiss National Bank began charging banks for excess
deposits in December 2014, to reduce upward pressure on the
Swiss franc. It reduced rates again in January 2015, to a record
low -0.75 percent, where they have stayed ever since.
The finance department said it would adjust remunerations
upwards if interest rates recovered. In the meantime, the
interest rate on late payments and refunds remains 3 percent.
($1 = 0.9950 Swiss francs)
