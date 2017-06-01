Dividend taxes, child allowance feature in Swiss tax reform draft

ZURICH, June 1 Higher dividend taxes and child
allowances feature in Switzerland's latest crack at tax reform
after voters in February rejected the government's approach to
eliminating ultra-low tax rates for thousands of multinational
companies.
Most Swiss recognise the country needs reform to avoid being
blacklisted as a low-tax pariah, but proposals to help companies
offset the loss of special status breaks created deep divisions
that led to the first package's defeat.
A revised draft blueprint unveiled by federal and cantonal
officials on Thursday sought to address criticism of the
original plan and secure political backing for the new policy
facing international scrutiny from other rich countries.
"We think we have an overall package that can reach
consensus," Finance Minister Uli Maurer told reporters in Bern.
If backed by federal, state and local governments, it could
clear parliament by September 2018 and take effect in 2019, he
said.
But the law could still face a challenge if opponents force
another referendum under the Swiss system of direct democracy.
The proposals include changes in how dividends are taxed.
For investors who own more than 10 percent of a company, 70
percent of their dividends would be subject to federal tax, up
from 60 percent now. Cantons would also tax at least 70 percent
of these dividends, up from 40-70 percent now.
The minimum amount for child and education allowances would
rise by 30 Swiss francs ($31) per month so that parents get 230
francs for each school-aged child and 280 francs for children at
university.
The European Commission, which is in the process of drawing
up a blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes, has said it was
"very disappointed" with the referendum result in February.
The vote was also a setback for Swiss promises to meet
international standards and end by 2019 special low tax rates
that benefit about 24,000 companies. The challenge is to phase
out tax breaks without triggering a mass exodus.
For a summary of the draft proposals see:
here
($1 = 0.9692 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Revill; Editing by
Stephen Powell)