Italy's Monti talks tax pact with Swiss fin min on Swiss holiday

ZURICH Aug 17 Italian prime minister Mario Monti, on vacation in the Swiss alps, and Switzerland's finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf discussed on Friday negotiations for a deal to tax assets stashed by wealthy Italians in hidden Swiss offshore accounts.

"They confirmed the great importance they attach to swift progress in finding constructive solutions to the remaining issues," the Swiss government said in a statement.

"They expect the working group to present them with concrete proposals this autumn," the government said.

Monti met Widmer-Schlumpf in Silvaplana, a tiny lakeside village near to St. Moritz where the Italian official is currently on holiday.

The two countries in May began discussing a tax deal, which would retroactively tax undeclared funds and potentially net Rome billions of euros of badly needed revenue.

Under the deal, which mirrors similar ones struck with Germany, Britian and Austria, Switzerland will act as a tax collector for a one-off levy on undeclared money but Swiss banking confidentiality will be preserved as no names of account holders will be divulged.

There is no official data on how much undeclared Italian money sits in Swiss accounts, but some estimates put it at between 100 billion and 200 billion euros.

Switzerland is for its part seeking greater access to financial markets through the tax negotiations, as well as to be removed from an Italian black list that rates it as unwilling to cooperate on tax issues.