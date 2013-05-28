Switzerland orders Julius Baer to hand over U.S. client data

* Names to be given under existing Swiss-U.S. tax treaty
* Broader Swiss-U.S. deal over tax dispute seen close
* About 12 Swiss banks under U.S. investigation
* Deal expected to involve fines, handover of data
ZURICH, May 28 The Swiss government has ordered
local bank Julius Baer to hand over data on U.S.
clients that will be passed on to U.S. tax authorities, amid
signs a long-running tax dispute between the two countries is
close to being settled.
Julius Baer said on Tuesday it was working to provide the
data, which will be handed over under the terms of an existing
Swiss-U.S. double taxation treaty, but declined to comment on
how many clients were involved.
Baer is among a group of about a dozen Swiss banks, which
also includes Credit Suisse, that are under
investigation by U.S. authorities seeking to crack down on funds
hidden in Swiss bank accounts.
A government-brokered settlement is largely agreed,
according to sources familiar with the matter, and is expected
to involve billions of dollars of fines and a handover of client
names.
However, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
needs to find a way to make the deal palatable in Switzerland,
given a tradition of bank secrecy which has helped to build the
country's $2 trillion offshore financial industry.
In 2010 the Swiss government turned to lawmakers to force
the handover of more than 4,000 files on UBS's
American clients as part of a landmark $780 million settlement,
after the move was contested in court.