Famed tax haven Switzerland chases hidden cash

| BERN
BERN Feb 2 Switzerland, a perennial target for
governments pursuing tax evaders, is finding out what it is like
to chase down hidden cash.
The Swiss finance ministry said on Thursday it had reached a
deal with Liechtenstein to exchange tax information, potentially
helping to uncover billions of dollars in undeclared assets kept
by Swiss citizens in neighbouring Liechtenstein.
"These assets will be declared and the person has the chance
either to repatriate the assets to Switzerland, or he will be
taxed and he keeps his money in Liechtenstein," said Joerg
Gasser, head of the State Secretariat for International
Financial Matters, a branch of the finance ministry.
The amount of undeclared Swiss assets in Liechtenstein, a
principality of just 38,000 people sandwiched between
Switzerland and Austria, is unknown.
However, around 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion)
could be with Liechtensteinische Landesbank, one of the
country's biggest banks, according to an estimate by Andreas
Brun, a banking analyst at Mirabaud Securities LLP.
The situation is a role reversal for Switzerland, whose
strict bank secrecy laws for years had made the wealthy Alpine
country a haven for hidden money.
A turning point came in 2007 when Bradley Birkenfeld, a
former employee at UBS, blew the whistle on tax evasion
practices - including smuggling diamonds in a toothpaste tube -
and opened the door for a broader clamp-down on tax evasion in
Switzerland.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, and cross-town rival Credit
Suisse eventually paid $780 million and $2.6 billion
respectively to U.S. authorities over charges they helped
wealthy Americans evade tax.
The Swiss-Liechtenstein agreement is under a global tax
sharing initiative spearheaded by the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Under the OECD's Automatic Exchange of Information (AEI),
banks pass on information to local tax agencies, which in turn
share it with foreign counterparts.
($1 = 0.9892 Swiss francs)
(editing by Ralph Boulton)