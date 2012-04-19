Top U.S., Swiss officials to discuss tax secrecy-sources

* Swiss Fin Min to meet U.S. Attorney General-sources
* Swiss Fin Min in Washington for IMF summit
* Swiss, US in row over untaxed money in secret bank
accounts
By Jeremy Pelofsky and Catherine Bosley
WASHINGTON/ZURICH, April 19 Switzerland's
finance minister is expected to meet with the head of the U.S.
Department of Justice in coming days to try to solve a row over
untaxed money in secret bank accounts, two sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, who also holds the rotating post of
Swiss president, and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder are
expected to meet on the sidelines of the International Monetary
Fund's spring meetings in Washington which begin on Friday, the
sources said, as Switzerland seeks to end the long-running
dispute.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's
tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Eleven Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer - are under investigation by the United
States for aiding U.S. citizens suspected of dodging taxes.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of
U.S. bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder
of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
Berne has already taken steps to make sure its bank clients
pay their home country taxes and has struck deals with Germany
and Britain to allow citizens of those two countries to pay tax
without revealing their identities.
Widmer-Schlumpf has said she expects to find a solution with
the United States this year but said in an interview on Apr. 13
that Switzerland cannot make further concessions to the United
States.
In 2009, UBS paid a hefty fine and released the
names of 4,500 clients to U.S. officials, an agreement in which
then-Justice Minister Widmer-Schlumpf played a key role in
arranging.
A spokesman for the Swiss finance ministry declined to
comment on Widmer-Schlumpf's plans while in Washington but said
ministers often held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the
summit.
A Justice Department spokeswoman also declined to comment.