Swiss Supreme Court rules bank data can be sent to Dutch

ZURICH, Sept 13 Switzerland's highest court has
ruled a request from the Netherlands for information on Dutch
account holders at Swiss banks is valid, overturning a lower
court's decision to block the order.
Swiss banks have paid billions of dollars in fines in recent
years as global prosecutors, led by the United States, chipped
away at the secrecy rules that for decades enabled the world's
wealthy to keep their cash in Switzerland, out of sight of the
taxman.
Last year, the Netherlands said it had requested information
on Dutch account holders at UBS and Credit Suisse
, making use of a new bilateral agreement to crack down
on tax avoidance.
But in March, the Swiss Federal Administrative Court sided
with a Dutch client of UBS fighting the order, ruling the
request was not covered by the information-sharing agreement
since it did not include names of individuals.
The tax agency appealed, and on Monday Switzerland's Federal
Supreme Court ruled the Dutch request did not require the names
of clients but just needed enough information to identify
account holders.
The court said the purpose of the double taxation agreement
is to ensure a broad information exchange between the
Netherlands and Switzerland, without encouraging so-called
"fishing expeditions".
The decision will be a printed as a guideline for future
cases in this area.
The Swiss Federal Tax Administration said it was "happy"
with the ruling. UBS declined to comment.
