Swiss bank Pictet gave data to U.S. in tax probe

ZURICH, May 6 Swiss bank Pictet said on Sunday
it handed over bank account details to U.S. authorities probing
cases of tax evasion, as a newspaper reported it had accepted
funds from two former UBS clients suspected of having
cheated on taxes.
Pictet said in a statement the data handover took place in
November 2010 via the Swiss tax office, which had received a
request for assistance from its U.S. counterparts.
This is the latest episode in an ongoing dispute between the
United States and Switzerland over wealthy Americans accused of
avoiding taxes by hiding money in secret Swiss accounts.
Eleven Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer but not Pictet - are under scrutiny by the
United States for aiding U.S. citizens suspected of tax dodging.
Banking secrecy has helped the Swiss build up a $2 trillion
offshore wealth management industry.
Citing 130 pages of court documents, the SonntagsZeitung
said that two U.S. citizens transferred more than $2 million to
accounts at the private bank Pictet, registered under the names
of two front companies in Switzerland, at a time when UBS was
under scrutiny by U.S. authorities investigating tax evasion.
The article, which was also carried in the French-language
Le Matin Dimanche, did not say whether the U.S. authorities
might take action against Pictet.
In its statement, Pictet did not say from which bank it had
received a money transfer or how much it was. The Geneva-based
bank said it closed the accounts in 2010.
Pictet said it was not being accused of breaking U.S. law.
"Moreover, we vigorously refute any allegation that Pictet
is being targeted by the U.S. tax authorities," it said, adding
there had been no subsequent data handovers after November 2010.
"The affair referred to in the Sunday newspapers was handled
in full compliance with US and Swiss legal requirements," it
said.
Finance Ministry spokesman Roland Meier declined to comment
on the report.
The investigation into the 11 Swiss banks was fed by data
culled in a crackdown on UBS, which that bank settled in 2009 by
handing over thousands of client data, paying a fine and
admitting wrong-doing.
In a related interview with the SonntagsZeitung, Patrick
Odier, president of the Swiss Bankers Association, said another
case like that of Wegelin & Co. could not be ruled out.
Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, buckled under the
pressure of a long-running campaign by U.S. tax authorities and
broke itself up in January. Wegelin had accepted money from UBS
clients suspected of dodging tax.
"U.S. authorities could have enough material to weigh on
banks other than those on the 11-bank list," Odier said.
Switzerland is trying to get investigations into 11 banks
dropped in return for the payment of fines and the transfer of
U.S. client names. It is also seeking a deal to shield the
remainder of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf has said she
hoped for a deal before the end of the year.
"We need to draw a line under it, so there are no more
charges," Odier said.
Odier also said he did not know how high any fines would be,
but that any money due would be divided up amongst the Swiss
banks based on the size of their U.S. client base.
Switzerland has also been locked in a similar tax dispute
with Germany. The two countries last year agreed to tax secret
offshore accounts but are still arguing over whether the deal is
too lenient or not.
"Switzerland has made many concessions to Germany," Odier
was quoted as saying. "More is not possible."