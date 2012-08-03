U.S. submits new request on alleged tax cheats, C.Suisse says

* Swiss banks under US scrutiny for helping tax dodgers
* Swiss court ruled against CS client data handout in April
* US had submitted request that was too vague, court found
* Swiss distinguish between tax evasion and tax fraud
ZURICH, Aug 3 The United States has submitted a
fresh request to Switzerland for information on former clients
of Credit Suisse suspected of cheating on their U.S.
taxes, a ft er an earlier attempt was blocked by a Swiss court,
th e bank said on Friday.
The two countries have for years been locked in a conflict
over the fact that wealthy Americans are dodging taxes by hiding
money in Swiss accounts. Washington is pressuring banks in
Switzerland to divulge their names and financial details.
A spokesman for the Swiss Federal Tax Administration said it
had received a request for administrative assistance from the
United States on July 9, but that he could give no further
details such as the name of any bank concerned.
Eleven Swiss banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
are under investigation in the United States for
aiding U.S. citizens who are suspected of dodging taxes.
"I can confirm that it concerns former clients," a spokesman
for Credit Suisse said.
Switzerland is trying to get the investigations dropped in
return for the payment of fines and the transfer of U.S. client
names and is also seeking a deal to shield the remainder of its
300-odd banks from U.S. prosecution.
The U.S. request is likely to be a revised version of one
submitted last year, which was ruled void by a Swiss court in
April because it did not list clients' names. Instead, it was
based on vaguer criteria that pointed to tax evasion, the court
found.
Unlike most countries, Switzerland has distinguished between
tax fraud, which is illegal, and tax evasion, which is not.
Under a new deal, which has yet to be ratified by the United
States, Switzerland would assist U.S. authorities in cases of
tax evasion as well as tax fraud.
Flagship bank UBS agreed in 2009 to hand over
names of more than 4,000 of its account holders and pay a $780
million fine to settle criminal charges it helped U.S. citizens
dodge taxes.
In an attempt to avoid a repeat of such legal wrangles
holding up a new deal, the Swiss parliament approved a plan in
February that would allow U.S. officials to request information
on suspected tax cheats based solely on their behaviour rather
than name or bank account number.