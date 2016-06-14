Switzerland getting closer to major overhaul of business tax

| ZURICH, June 14
ZURICH, June 14 Switzerland edged closer to
implementing long-awaited business tax reforms on Tuesday, when
the lower house of parliament approved proposals aimed at
meeting global taxation standards.
The changes include abolishing special status for 24,000
companies, which gives them tax rates of 8 to 12 percent,
depending on where they are based in the country. Ordinary
companies are taxed now at a rate of around 12 to 24 percent.
The tax rate will average 16 percent for all companies when
the new regime is phased in during the next few years.
Tax reform has been a hot topic in Switzerland since 2007.
It picked up pace after the financial crisis as countries
cracked down on tax avoidance by companies.
Switzerland has signed up to the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development's action plan on base erosion and
profit shifting, which are intended to prevent corporate tax
abuse. Revenue losses through such measures are estimated at
$100 billion to $240 billion annually, according to the OECD.
"The pressure on Switzerland has really increased in recent
years as part of the general discussion on tax regimes," said
Elias Hafner, an economist at UBS. "The challenge for
Switzerland is to scrap these special statuses but remain an
attractive location for businesses."
Under the new proposals, tax privileges for holding
companies, management companies and companies that get most of
their sales outside of Switzerland will be abolished.
In return, companies will get favourable treatment for the
income they get from patents and increased deductions for
research and development costs. Several cantons will also lower
their general business tax rates.
The proposals, which could be challenged by a referendum
before their planned introduction in 2019, could cut the income
of some cantons. Extra income from companies with special status
now may not offset the reduced tax from companies taxed at the
new standard rate.
The Swiss government said it will increase the portion of
tax it gives to the cantons and has earmarked almost 1 billion
Swiss francs ($1.04 billion) to cover the shortfall.
In the longer term, Switzerland hopes the tax overhaul will
attract more companies whose tax bill will eventually rise as
their business grows.
"The successful Swiss way has always been: lower the tax and
the business will come," said Jacqueline Hess, a partner at
consultancy Deloitte.
The proposed new law faces final approval by both houses of
parliament on Friday, seen as a formality.
($1 = 0.9639 Swiss francs)
