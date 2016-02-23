Swiss tourism reports fewest European overnights since 1958

ZURICH Feb 23 Overnight stays in Switzerland
fell 0.8 percent in 2015 as European demand plummeted to its
lowest since 1958 amid a strong Swiss franc, data released on
Tuesday showed.
Demand from Europeans outside Switzerland dropped by nearly
a tenth, definitive results released by the Federal Statistics
Office showed, led by more than half a million fewer overnights
from German visitors. Overnights by foreign visitors declined an
overall 1.7 percent.
"We expect further declines for Europe in 2016 before a
stabilisation towards the end of the year," Swiss Tourism
Director Juerg Schmid told reporters.
A rise in Asian demand and steady Swiss demand helped soften
the blow in 2015. Schmid said Swiss Tourism expected Asian
demand to continue rising this year and Swiss demand to firm.
