Swiss exports rise in July as European demand picks up

ZURICH Aug 21 Switzerland's exports rose in
July, driven by chemical and pharmaceutical products and a
pickup in demand from Europe, data from the Federal Customs
Office showed on Thursday.
Exports to Europe rose 8 percent, including a 13.9 percent
increase to Germany, Switzerland's biggest trading partner, the
office said.
Europe absorbs almost 60 percent of Swiss exports. A strong
Swiss franc has made Swiss goods more expensive abroad, but that
effect has been softened by a cap on the value of the franc that
the Swiss National Bank imposed almost three years ago.
Exports rose an inflation-adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year
in July to 19.258 billion Swiss francs ($21.09 billion), or 5.0
percent on a nominal basis, the data showed.
The rise was driven mainly by exports of pharmaceuticals and
chemicals, the country's largest export category, which were up
a nominal 8.0 percent. Sales of jewellery items jumped 23.7
percent.
Though the July reading is buoyant, the pace of export
growth is slowing, said Zuercher Kantonalbank economist Cornelia
Luchsinger. The bank trimmed its forecast for Swiss growth this
week to 1.8 percent from 2.2 percent for this year and to 2
percent next year from 2.3 percent previously.
Conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East has dimmed the
outlook for Switzerland's exporters.
"Companies are also considerably less optimistic about their
business expectations in the coming 12 months than they were at
the beginning of the year," Swissmem, a lobby group for the
electrical and mechanical engineering industry, said on
Wednesday.
In July, exports of watches rose a nominal 2.2 percent in
July to 2.1 billion francs. Sales to mainland China jumped 49
percent, their best performance in 30 months, the Federation of
the Swiss Watch Industry said.
Imports to Switzerland fell 4.6 percent in real terms and
3.5 percent in nominal terms. Imports of energy sources and
consumer goods in particular weakened.
The trade surplus widened to 3.98 billion francs in July
from a revised 1.41 billion a month earlier.
(1 US dollar = 0.9131 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Katharina Bart contribued
reporting.; Editing by Larry King)