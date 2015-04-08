Switzerland sells 10-year govt bond with negative yield at auction

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
ZURICH, April 8 Switzerland auctioned off a 10-year government bond at a negative yield for the first time, according to figures from the Swiss Federal Treasury.
The treasury said on Wednesday it had sold 232.510 million Swiss francs ($241.79 million) of a 1.50 percent government bond due July 2025, with a yield of -0.055 percent.
($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.