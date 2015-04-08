版本:
2015年 4月 8日

Switzerland sells 10-year govt bond with negative yield at auction

ZURICH, April 8 Switzerland auctioned off a 10-year government bond at a negative yield for the first time, according to figures from the Swiss Federal Treasury.

The treasury said on Wednesday it had sold 232.510 million Swiss francs ($241.79 million) of a 1.50 percent government bond due July 2025, with a yield of -0.055 percent.

($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
