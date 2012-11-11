Swiss seek progress on U.S. tax deal - econ minister

ZURICH Nov 11 Switzerland hopes to restart
talks with the U.S. over a long-simmering tax dispute following
the re-election of president Obama, its economy minister was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
Switzerland is trying to reach a deal to end investigations
by U.S. tax authorities into 11 banks, including Credit Suisse
and Julius Baer, suspected of helping
clients dodge U.S. taxes with the help of offshore bank
accounts.
It needs the tax deal so that it can normalise its banking
relations with the United States and wants the investigations
dropped in return for the payment of hefty fines by the Swiss
banks and the transfer of names of thousands of U.S. clients.
"We are seeking clarification quickly," Johann
Schneider-Ammann told the Zentralschweiz am Sonntag newspaper.
"The situation has been blocked recently. That must now change."
The talks had stalled in the run-up to the U.S. election,
and finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf has suggested the
ball is firmly in the U.S. court.
The two countries are at odds over U.S. demands for
Switzerland to hand over bank data from before 2009.
In a separate interview with the BaslerZeitung at the
weekend, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said the unresolved
tax deal was a burden.
"We are doing everything that we can and may to resolve the
problem. But in the end there is a need for a solution that all
involved will have to agree to."