Switzerland seen laying out U.S. tax deal

* Swiss data handover complicated by secrecy laws
* Julius Baer ordered to hand over client files
* Credit Suisse urges painful deal over none at all
* Other banks targeted include Julius Baer, HSBC, Pictet,
LLB
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss government is expected
to set out soon how it wants to seal the settlement of a
long-running tax dispute with U.S. authorities over banks
accused of helping wealthy Americans evade billions of dollars
in tax.
A government-brokered settlement is largely agreed,
according to sources, and is expected to involve fines of up to
$10 billion and a handover of client names.
But Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf needs to find a
way to make the deal palatable in Switzerland, given the
country's tradition of strict bank secrecy which has helped
build a $2 trillion offshore financial industry.
At its regular meeting on Wednesday, the seven-member Swiss
coalition cabinet is expected to debate how to get the deal done
with as little domestic political fallout as possible, sources
in the government said.
The Swiss government and the country's banks have argued for
months over how to divvy up the expected fines, and an initial
attempt at an industry-wide deal failed as the banks could not
agree who should pay what. Since then, negotiations have centred
on the banks reaching individual settlements.
Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner warned that the United
States could escalate the fight against the Swiss if years of
negotiating efforts fail now due to political opposition.
"What looks to be a painful solution at first glance is
better for everyone than none at all," Rohner told Tuesday's
Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) daily in an interview.
CLIENT NAMES
About a dozen banks are already under formal U.S.
investigation and are expected to reach deals in coming days
involving heavy fines.
They include Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, British
bank HSBC's Swiss arm, privately-held Pictet in Geneva,
and a host of smaller players such as LLB's Swiss arm
and local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler
Kantonalbank.
In a sign of rising U.S. pressure, Julius Baer confirmed on
Tuesday it had received an order from the Swiss authorities to
hand over U.S. client data based on an existing Swiss-U.S. tax
treaty.
The U.S. authorities are believed to want the names of
thousands more clients as well as fines in return for ending
investigations, and Widmer-Schlumpf is trying to find a way to
allow that to take place.
To do so, the government needs to agree a legal framework
under which the data can be handed over.
The Swiss parliament agreed in 2010 to allow UBS
to circumvent secrecy laws to hand over more than 4,000 files on
its U S. clients as part of a $780 million settlement, but
lawmakers have vowed not to approve such a deal for other banks.
Time is also of the essence. The Swiss government is sizing
up how to fast-track a deal through parliament; U.S. officials
want bank data handed over within 120 days of striking a deal,
according to sources.
The spat has already taken a high-profile toll among the
banks targeted: Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, folded
earlier this year after paying nearly $58 million and admitting
it helped wealthy Americans evade taxes.