UPDATE 2-Switzerland frees banks to settle U.S. tax evasion cases

* Banks allowed to hand over data on staff, client behaviour
* Swiss government fears more U.S. charges, investigations
* Dozens of banks could reach settlements worth billions of
dollars
* Swiss abandoned attempt to reach deal for whole industry
* Government won't help banks pay fines
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, May 29 Switzerland aims to save its
banks from heavier punishment in the United States for helping
wealthy tax cheats by sidestepping its own famed secrecy laws to
let bankers disclose data to U.S. prosecutors.
A government bill put to parliament on Wednesday would let
Swiss banks hand over internal information to U.S. authorities
in the hope of avoiding threatened criminal charges - though the
banks still face fines likely to total billions of dollars.
Bankers welcomed the prospect of an exit from years of legal
wrangling that has already cost them dear and driven one bank
out of business but were disappointed ministers failed to win
more clarity from Washington on what settlements they might now
expect. Opposition in parliament could yet block the measure.
Five months after U.S. action over tax evasion led to the
closure of the country's oldest private bank, and with formal
investigations under way into some of its biggest institutions,
the Swiss government urgently wants a compromise to end threats
of criminal charges that have hurt a vital national industry.
It insists banks will still not be allowed to hand over
client names - protected by its treasured secrecy law of 1934.
But the new proposal, valid for a year only, would allow
them to hand over so much information on customers' behaviour
that U.S. officials should be able to identify Americans who
have used Swiss bank accounts to evade their taxes.
"If banks were not authorised to cooperate with the U.S.
authorities, the initiation of further criminal investigations
or charges concerning banking institutions could not be ruled
out," the Swiss finance department said in a statement.
Swiss analysts were divided: some called it a sensible way
out of a problem that meant banks, which are mostly now pulling
out of the U.S. private client business, found themselves barred
by Swiss law from cooperating with U.S. prosecutors; others
condemned the blow to secrecy as "blackmail" by Washington.
The country's biggest bank UBS was forced in 2009
to pay a fine of $780 million and deliver the names of more than
4,000 clients to avoid indictment, giving the U.S. authorities
information that allowed them to then pursue other Swiss banks.
Switzerland's tradition of bank secrecy has helped make it
the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with $2 trillion
in assets. But that tradition has come under heavy fire since
the financial crisis as cash-strapped governments around the
world have clamped down on tax evasion, with authorities probing
Swiss banks in Germany and France as well as the United States.
Banks under formal U.S. investigation include Credit Suisse
, Julius Baer, British bank HSBC's
Swiss arm, privately held Pictet in Geneva and smaller players
such as LLB's Swiss arm and local government-backed
Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank.
A Credit Suisse spokesman welcomed the legal framework, but
declined to comment on when it might reach a settlement with
U.S. authorities.
UMBRELLA DEAL ABANDONED
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said the government
wanted to rush the legislation through parliament in June for
fear that U.S. authorities could bring criminal charges against
large banks and open new investigations into many more banks.
She said the U.S. Department of Justice would only start
offering individual settlements with banks once the Swiss
parliament had approved the legal framework.
The biggest party in parliament, the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP), said it would reject the proposal, as did
the left-wing Social Democrats (SP). However, that does not mean
that the legislation will not ultimately pass in some form.
The government has been negotiating with U.S. authorities
for two years to try to resolve the tax dispute, but has
abandoned an attempt to reach an umbrella settlement deal for
the whole financial industry due to secrecy laws as well as
squabbling among the country's banks as to who should pay what.
The Swiss Bankers Association said it welcomed a deal to
clean up the historic problem in the United States but was
"alienated" by the lack of detail offered by the Swiss
government on what penalties they will face if they now hand
over information to negotiate settlements with U.S. prosecutors.
Reaction among banking experts were divided.
Peter V. Kunz, a professor at Berne University said the deal
was good for Switzerland and for its banks.
But others were much less positive: "In my opinion it's just
pure blackmailing by the U.S. government," said Martin Janssen,
professor of finance at Zurich University.
"You cannot even estimate what the costs will be," he said.
"The U.S. government will just try and find out what the
willingness is of the Swiss banks to pay."
Sources have said fines for the industry might amount to $10
billion but minister Widmer-Schlumpf said the government had not
discussed a total sum for fines and would not offer financial
assistance for banks as they seek individual settlements.
The finance department said the bill proposed by the cabinet
on Wednesday would allow banks to hand over information about
asset transfers, such as when accounts were closed and where
money was transferred, as well as details of third parties who
had business relationships with U.S. clients, such as tax
lawyers.
Widmer-Schlumpf said that for the United States to get at
more client names, the U.S. Senate must now ratify a new, wider
double-taxation agreement that Switzerland agreed in 2009 but
which has languished in Washington.
Switzerland's oldest private bank, Wegelin & Co, said in
January it was closing down after pleading guilty to helping
Americans evade taxes. It was fined nearly $58 million.