Switzerland frees banks to resolve U.S. tax probes

ZURICH May 29 The Swiss government agreed on
Wednesday to create a legal basis that will allow its banks to
settle investigations by U.S. authorities into their role in
helping wealthy Americans evade billions of dollars in tax.
After a regular cabinet meeting, the finance department said
the government is proposing legislation to be rushed through
parliament in the summer session in June that would allow banks
to agree settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice.
"If banks were not authorised to cooperate with the U.S.
authorities, the initiation of further criminal investigations
or charges concerning banking institutions could not be ruled
out," the department said in a statement.
The country's biggest bank UBS was forced in 2009
to pay a fine of $780 million and hand over the names of more
than 4,000 clients, delivering the U.S. authorities information
that allowed them to then pursue other Swiss banks.
The banks under formal investigation include Credit Suisse
, Julius Baer, British bank HSBC's
Swiss arm, privately-held Pictet in Geneva, and smaller players
such as LLB's Swiss arm as well as local
government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and Basler Kantonalbank
.
Switzerland's oldest private bank, Wegelin & Co, said in
January it was closing down after pleading guilty to helping
Americans evade taxes, paying a fine of nearly $58 million.