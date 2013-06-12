UPDATE 2-Swiss upper house backs U.S. tax deal to protect banks

* Bill expected to face tougher opposition in lower house
* Law would allow banks to sidestep secrecy laws
* More than a dozen Swiss banks under U.S. investigation
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, June 12 Switzerland cleared the first
hurdle towards ending a long-running U.S. tax probe after one
chamber of lawmakers voted to allow banks to sidestep strict
secrecy laws to end the threat of criminal charges for helping
wealthy Americans evade tax.
The draft law is set to face far tougher opposition in
Switzerland's lower house next week than in the upper chamber,
which passed it by a decisive 24 votes to 15 on Wednesday.
The protection of client information has helped to make
Switzerland the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with
$2 trillion in assets. But that haven has come under fire as
other countries have sought to plug budget deficits by clamping
down on tax evasion, with authorities probing Swiss banks in
Germany and France as well as the United States.
With some of its biggest institutions facing formal
investigations and Switzerland's oldest private bank already a
prominent victim in the probe, the Swiss government is seeking a
swift compromise with the United States to limit the damage to
its vital finance industry.
Even backers of the bill said they did so grudgingly, while
others chafed at what they described as U.S. blackmail.
"Even if this bill violates our understanding of
constitutional law, it is vital for our country. Switzerland's
reputation as a financial centre is at stake," said Ivo
Bischofberger of the Christian People's Party, who voted in
favour.
U.S. investigators have lost patience with Swiss officials,
who have struggled for months to find a way to bend secrecy
rules to satisfy U.S. demands and clean up past transgressions.
The bill would allow banks to hand over information and
strike settlement deals with U.S. prosecutors, which one
lawmaker called a "choice between the plague and cholera." Such
deals would avert the threat of criminal prosecution, but are
still expected to include heavy fines that could cost the
industry as much as $10 billion.
The vote follows last-minute lobbying in Bern from
high-profile bankers including Credit Suisse chairman
Urs Rohner, and lawmakers also heard from Swiss National Bank
chairman Thomas Jordan, who insisted the central bank would not
step in should Swiss banks be cut off from vital dollar-clearing
lines by U.S. officials.
INVESTIGATIONS
U.S. authorities have more than a dozen banks under formal
investigation, including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer,
the Swiss arm of Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet
in Geneva and local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank and
Basler Kantonalbank.
Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, was forced in
2009 to pay a fine of $780 million and deliver the names of more
than 4,000 clients to avoid indictment, giving the U.S.
authorities information that allowed them to pursue other Swiss
banks.
The legislation approved by the upper house would pave the
way for Swiss banks to disclose their U.S. dealings, including
names of bank staff and third parties such as accountants and
tax lawyers who helped Americans to evade taxes.
Banks will still not be allowed to hand over client names -
protected by the Swiss secrecy law of 1934 - but the proposal,
valid for a year only, would allow banks to hand over so much
information on customers' behaviour that U.S. officials should
be able to identify American tax dodgers.
The Swiss government has warned that the United States could
indict another bank, a move seen as the death knell for
virtually any business. Lawmakers were swayed by concern U.S.
prosecutors could indict one of the state-backed cantonal banks
in their constituency.
Wegelin & Co, Switzerland's oldest private bank, shut its
doors this year and paid $58 million to U.S. authorities after
pleading guilty to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through
secret accounts.
If the lower house were to reject the bill, the Swiss
government could still take matters into its own hands and
approve the data transfer with an executive order, though
circumventing a hostile parliament is seen as a gamble.
Any deal not backed by parliament could still be held up or
even knocked down by Swiss courts if bank clients, staff or
third parties such as tax lawyers and custodians follow through
with threatened legal action.
Several lawmakers called for Swiss regulators to sanction
the Swiss bank executives who continued to pursue undeclared
U.S. client money after UBS's troubles, though a parliamentary
motion to do so failed.