Swiss government mulling solution to U.S. tax dispute

ZURICH, April 17 The Swiss government is considering a possible solution to a long-running dispute with the U.S. authorities over Swiss banks accused of helping wealthy Americans evade taxation.

Government spokesman Andre Simonazzi said in an emailed statement the cabinet had been informed about a solution to the dispute in negotiations with the United States.

"It will continue its discussion when there is a definite result to the negotiations," he said.

The Swiss government has been in protracted negotiations to try to reach a deal to end U.S. investigations into Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer, in return for expected heavy fines and a transfer of client names. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)