Jain quits Vontobel to go it alone, replaced by Benkendorf

ZURICH, March 7 Fund manager Rajiv Jain will
leave Bank Vontobel in May, marking the departure of
one of the Swiss private bank's most-prominent figures credited
with helping its growth over the last two decades.
Matthew Benkendorf, Jain's deputy at Vontobel's New
York-based Quality Growth investment boutique, will replace him,
the Zurich-based bank said in a statement on Monday.
In 2014, when Vontobel shares fell on speculation that he
was about to leave, Jain said: "rumours of my death are greatly
exaggerated."
He is now leaving to start his own venture, Vontobel said.
Jain was a significant force behind much of the growth in
the Swiss bank's asset management business, with his 70-employee
unit within the bank managing about $48 billion in assets, a
third of Vontobel's total.
Benkendorf takes over as lead portfolio manager of
Vontobel's flagship Global Equity, Europe, Australasia and Far
East, and Emerging Market Equity investment strategies; Donny
Kranson becomes lead European Portfolio Manager while Brian
Bandsma takes over as lead Far East Portfolio Manager from Jain,
who had been at Vontobel for 22 years.
