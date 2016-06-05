UPDATE 3-Swiss reject free income plan after worker vs robot debate

* Opponents say scheme would cost too much
ZURICH/BERN, June 5 Swiss voters rejected by a
wide margin on Sunday a proposal to introduce a guaranteed basic
income for everyone living in the wealthy country after an
uneasy debate about the future of work at a time of increasing
automation.
Supporters had said introducing a monthly income of 2,500
Swiss francs ($2,563) per adult and 625 francs per child under
18 no matter how much they work would promote human dignity and
public service.
Opponents, including the government, said it would cost too
much and weaken the economy.
Provisional final results showed 76.9 percent of voters
opposed the bold social experiment launched by Basel cafe owner
Daniel Haeni and allies in a vote under the Swiss system of
direct democracy.
Haeni acknowledged defeat but claimed a moral victory.
"As a businessman I am a realist and had reckoned with 15
percent support, now it looks like more than 20 percent or maybe
even 25 percent. I find that fabulous and sensational," he told
SRF.
"When I see the media interest, from abroad as well, then I
say we are setting a trend."
Conservative Switzerland is the first country to hold a
national referendum on an unconditional basic income, but others
including Finland are examining similar plans as societies
ponder a world where robots replace humans in the workforce.
Olivier, a 26-year-old carpenter who works on construction
sites and runs a small business designing and building
furniture, said he voted "yes".
"For me it would be a great opportunity to put my focus on
my passion and not go to work just for a living," he said.
SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION?
Champions of the plan portrayed a more automated future in a
poster bigger than a soccer field asking "What would you do if
your income was secure?" They had also marched as robots down
Zurich's high street and handed out free 10-franc notes.
"I voted 'yes' because money does not really have its place
in this world, it is so arbitrary and linked to power games,"
said Ronnie Lehmann, 37, who makes less than 4,000 francs a
month as a bicycle mechanic. "But I'm not surprised the proposal
got rejected, the world is not ready for it yet."
A woman named Meleanie said she reluctantly voted "no".
"I find that it is a real danger that once people just get
their basic needs covered society doesn't feel responsible any
more to look after the ones who can't really handle the
situation on their own", she said.
In a separate vote on Sunday, Swiss voters clearly rejected
a proposal to require state-controlled companies, such as
Swisscom, not to seek to make a profit.
The government had warned that accepting the initiative
would hurt the companies' competitiveness and could lead to
higher taxes.
Employers heaved a sigh of relief that Switzerland, where
unemployment is only around 3.5 percent, had not become the
first country to embrace the guaranteed income measure.
The Swiss government had urged voters to reject the
campaign, saying the scheme would cost too much and undermine
social cohesion.
Interior Minister Alain Berset said the vote showed Swiss
voters supported the economic and social system in place "and
that this system works well."
The plan included replacing in full or in part what people
got from social benefits.
The government estimated the proposal would have cost 208
billion Swiss francs a year, significantly weakened the economy
and discouraged people, especially low earners, from working.
Much of the cost could have been covered by existing social
security payments, but sharp spending cuts or tax increases
would have had to make up a remaining gap of 25 billion.
An advanced social safety net already supports people who
cannot pay for their own livelihood. Fewer than seven percent of
people lived in poverty in 2014, official data show.
($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs)
