Swiss voters reject world's highest minimum wage - TV projection

ZURICH May 18 Swiss voters on Sunday rejected
the introduction of a minimum wage of $25 an hour, according to
an early projection by Swiss television.
Swiss voters have a history of voting against proposals they
feel could hurt the country's economic success. Critics had said
a minimum wage would hurt competitiveness and lead to job cuts.
"There will be a clear no vote," Claude Longchamp of the
gfs.bern research and polling institute told Swiss television
SRF, saying he expected a 'yes' vote of around 30 percent or
less given the preliminary results.
Supporters of the proposed minimum wage, which corresponds
to a monthly paycheck of 4,000 francs, had argued it would help
smooth out salary inequalities.
