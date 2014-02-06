版本:
2014年 2月 6日

Swiss watch exports to China recover in Dec

ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss watch exports to the important Chinese market improved in December, the Swiss watch federation (FH) said on Thursday.

Exports of Swiss timepieces to Hong Kong, their biggest market, were down 1.8 percent in December, after falling 5.6 percent for the whole of 2013, the FH said in a statement, speaking of a "gradual recovery".

Exports to mainland China, the third biggest market for Swiss watches, jumped 18.8 percent, notably thanks to a very favourable base effect, the FH said. They were down 12.5 percent in 2013.

