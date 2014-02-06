Swiss watch exports to China recover in Dec

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss watch exports to the important Chinese market improved in December, the Swiss watch federation (FH) said on Thursday.
Exports of Swiss timepieces to Hong Kong, their biggest market, were down 1.8 percent in December, after falling 5.6 percent for the whole of 2013, the FH said in a statement, speaking of a "gradual recovery".
Exports to mainland China, the third biggest market for Swiss watches, jumped 18.8 percent, notably thanks to a very favourable base effect, the FH said. They were down 12.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.