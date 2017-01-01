Swiss watch sector set for smartwatch boom - LVMH executive

ZURICH Jan 1 Switzerland's luxury watch sector
can profit from a smartwatch boom as more consumers seek
high-end versions of the technology, an industry veteran was
quoted as saying.
Swiss watchmakers, who once dismissed smartwatches as a
fashion accessory, are racing to grab a share of a fast-growing
market via technology partnerships and stepping up investments.
"If it is true that Apple has sold around 20
million Apple Watches and has a market share of around 50
percent, then the potential is enormous," said Jean-Claude
Biver, head of LVMH watch brands including TAG Heuer,
Hublot and Zenith.
"A luxury market arises as soon as people want to
differentiate themselves from the masses. That is the case here
as well. With our know-how, Swiss quality and prestige we have
the best preconditions to master this segment too," he told
Swiss paper SonntagsBlick.
TAG Heuer, for instance, partnered with U.S. technology
firms Google and Intel for its TAG Heuer
Connected watch, whose first units offered at just under 1,400
Swiss francs ($1,375) apiece sold out quickly last year.
The Swiss watch industry, which includes Swatch and
Richemont, may overall be selling fewer timepieces as
exports decline 15 months in a row but it is not facing an
existential crisis as in the 1970s, Biver said.
He said the industry was instead consolidating as top brands
boost market share.
