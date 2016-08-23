U.S. overtakes Hong Kong as biggest Swiss watch market

ZURICH Aug 23 The United States overtook Hong
Kong as the No.1 market for Swiss watch exports in July as
cash-strapped watch retailers in Hong Kong held back from
ordering new timepieces.
Swiss watch exports dropped 14.2 percent in value terms in
July, taking the decline for the first seven months of 2016 to
11.1 percent, the Swiss watch federation (FH) said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Exports to Hong Kong fell 33 percent in July, while
shipments to the United States declined 15 percent, meaning the
United States is now in first place with a 10.9 percent overall
market share, versus 10.7 percent for Hong Kong.
Demand for Swiss watches is down because fewer tourists --
particularly from China -- are visiting Europe's luxury shopping
hubs in the wake of recent attacks and the Hong Kong market
collapsed after a Chinese government crackdown on corruption.
Britain was a bright spot, posting a 13.4 percent rise in
value terms in July, as the fall in the pound triggered by the
June vote to leave the European Union created a price gap with
other markets.
France remained weak as fears of Islamist attacks kept
tourist shoppers away and sales to Germany fell almost 24
percent.
The data shows a particularly steep decline for watches with
an export price of less than 200 Swiss francs ($207.84), with
volumes down almost 20 percent, indicating the rise of smart
watches like the Apple Watch may have an impact.
"Swatch should join the 'smart watch' rush - in partnership
with one of the prevailing ecosystems. Android appears its best
bet," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said in a note.
"Self-cannibalisation would be better than losing share to
new entrants, or faster paced peers like TAG Heuer."
Swatch Group shares were flat at 1121 GMT, while Richemont
rose 0.5 percent, underperforming a 0.7 percent higher European
sector index.
($1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Adrian Croft)