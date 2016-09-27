Swiss watchmakers pessimistic about industry outlook-Deloitte

ZURICH, Sept 27 Swiss watchmakers are
pessimistic about the outlook for the industry, with the number
of downbeat executives doubling since 2015 to 82 percent this
year, a study by Deloitte showed on Tuesday.
"Weaker foreign demand poses the key challenge at the moment
- and the industry believes this will remain in the next twelve
months," study authors said, adding 57 percent of the over 50
watch executives surveyed expected demand for Swiss watches in
Hong Kong to keep declining.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with a combination of
collapsing demand in Hong Kong, their biggest market, tourists
avoiding Europe for fear of militant attacks, and high costs
exacerbated by a strong Swiss franc.
Swiss watch exports fell 10.9 percent in the first eight
months of 2016, with Hong Kong down 27.6 percent.
However, the Deloitte study also identified some reasons for
optimism. "The attractiveness of the 'Swiss Made' label, the
undisputed leadership of Switzerland in the luxury watch market
and its innovation capacity all remain strong fundamentals,"
study author Karine Szegedi said in a statement.
With Hong Kong's fortunes waning, the United States and
India are seen as the watch markets with the most potential,
Deloitte said.
Co-author Jules Boudrand said the growing category of
smartwatches, and notably the Apple watch, was not seen posing a
significant threat to the Swiss industry, with only 21 percent
of the polled executives seeing those devices as a risk.
Swatch Group and Richemont shares were down
0.9 percent at 1113 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent higher
European personal and household goods index.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)