Swiss watchmakers change tack to embrace smartwatches

By Silke Koltrowitz
BASEL, Switzerland, March 17 Swiss watchmakers,
who once dismissed smartwatches as short-lived gadgets, are now
racing to grab a share of a fast-growing market via technology
partnerships and stepping up investments.
Shipments of smartwatches overtook traditional watches in
the final quarter of 2015, according to Futuresource Consulting.
While their rapid rise has so far had little impact on Swiss
watchmakers, because of the latter's focus on higher prices, the
industry started to look seriously into the potential for luxury
smartwatches after the success of the Apple Watch last year.
Now the race is on to grab a chunk of a smartwatch market
expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2014 to $117 billion in
2020, according to researchers Smartwatch Group.
"Next year, we'll have a real collection, a new version
with six to eight models," LVMH's head of watches and jewellery
Jean-Claude Biver told Reuters at an industry fair this week,
referring to smartwatches at its Swiss brand TAG Heuer.
TAG Heuer partnered with U.S. technology firms Google
and Intel last year for its TAG Heuer
Connected watch, and said the first 15,000 units offered at just
under 1,400 Swiss francs ($1,446) apiece sold out quickly.
"We totally underestimated demand, we were too cautious,"
Biver said at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair, adding
the brand had invested about 10 million Swiss francs in the
project so far.
He said he was expecting to sell a further 40,000 to 50,000
pieces this year. From September, they would be assembled in
Switzerland on a line set up by Intel.
"Nobody knows what will happen with smartwatches. Of course,
we could just watch this train from afar to see where it goes,
but I prefer to be on board," Biver said, adding connected
watches could ultimately represent a third or even half of TAG
Heuer's sales.
Also at Baselworld, Swatch Group's Tissot, one of
the more affordable brands of the world's biggest watchmaker,
presented its first connected model, the Tissot Smart-Touch,
that lets users connect to their smartphone as well as to other
external services, such as weather stations.
"Swatch Group is the only Swiss watchmaker able to do a
smartwatch on its own," Tissot Chief Executive Francois Thiebaud
told Reuters. Swatch Group launched a connected watch under its
Swatch brand about ten years ago.
Thiebaud said the Smart-Touch's advantages over existing
smartwatches were its much longer battery life of up to one
year, rechargeable via a solar panel, and the fact the watch
continued to function as a "normal" watch once the connected
technology was outdated.
"Other smartwatches are miniature smartphones on the wrist,
while our product's first purpose is to indicate the time,"
Thiebaud said. He said the brand was aiming to sell 20,000 to
40,000 Smart-Touch watches in the first year.
The Smart-Touch, whose battery is made by Swatch's Renata
unit, will be available from late autumn or early winter and
cost around 1,000 francs.
While most Swiss watchmakers lack the technological skills
and distribution network to make and sell smartwatches, tech
giants clearly value their know-how in watch design.
Jeweller De Grisogono, for example, teamed up with South
Korea's Samsung Electronics last year, and presented
a diamond-studded version of Samsung's Gear S2 smartwatch at
Baselworld, aimed at attracting more women to the category.
"This is something very new in the smartwatch category. It's
a real luxury watch," Fawaz Gruosi, founder of De Grisogono,
said of the limited edition watch that will sell for 14,900
francs.
According to Futuresource, women account for 60 percent of
all watch sales, but only 34 percent of smartwatches.
($1 = 0.9685 Swiss francs)
