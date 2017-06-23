Swiss watchdog says insider trader must surrender 1.4 million francs

ZURICH, June 23 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA
said on Friday a former board member at multiple companies must
pay to the agency 1.4 million Swiss francs ($1.44 million) from
the illegal profits he is accused of making by "repeated and
systematic" insider trading.
FINMA did not release the name of the person in a statement,
but Swiss media identified him as Hans Ziegler, who held board
roles at Swiss companies Schmolz & Bickenbach and OC
Oerlikon and German robot maker Kuka. He was
placed under investigation by FINMA and the Swiss attorney
general's office last year.
FINMA said the case marks the first time it has moved
against a person who was not an employee at one of the Swiss
financial institutions that it oversees directly. Since 2013,
the agency has been tasked with investigating all market
manipulation and insider trading in Switzerland.
"The FINMA investigation also revealed numerous indications
that the individual also illegally used insider information
received from his professional network to make substantial
investments and related profits in the context of stocks of
other companies in which he was not active," the agency said in
its statement.
FINMA said it became aware when its employees noticed
"conspicuous trading volumes and price developments" during the
course of its market supervision.
Ziegler resigned from Kuka, Schmolz & Bickenbach and
Oerlikon after the investigation began.
The Swiss attorney general's office, with which FINMA has
been coordinating the case against Ziegler, told Reuters earlier
this week that its investigation was ongoing.
Ziegler could not be reached for comment on Friday.
($1 = 0.9707 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Larry King)