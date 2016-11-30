Swiss watchdog targets Hans Ziegler in insider trading probe

ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss financial regulator FINMA
is investigating Hans Ziegler, a member of several boards
including Kuka, in a probe over suspected insider
trading of shares in publicly listed Swiss companies, the
watchdog agency said on Wednesday.
"After discovering the case, FINMA filed a criminal
complaint with the Swiss Office of the Attorney General," FINMA
said in a statement. "The two authorities are coordinating their
procedures."
Kuka's website lists Ziegler as a board member. Earlier on
Wednesday he resigned from the boards of two Swiss companies,
steelmaker Schmolz & Bickenbach and industrial
surfacing solutions provider OC Oerlikon.
Ziegler could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)