Swiss watchdog targets Hans Ziegler in insider trading probe

ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss financial regulator FINMA is investigating Hans Ziegler, a member of several boards including Kuka, in a probe over suspected insider trading of shares in publicly listed Swiss companies, the watchdog agency said on Wednesday.

"After discovering the case, FINMA filed a criminal complaint with the Swiss Office of the Attorney General," FINMA said in a statement. "The two authorities are coordinating their procedures."

Kuka's website lists Ziegler as a board member. Earlier on Wednesday he resigned from the boards of two Swiss companies, steelmaker Schmolz & Bickenbach and industrial surfacing solutions provider OC Oerlikon.

Ziegler could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

