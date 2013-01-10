ZKB could charge for Swiss franc deposits, but not yet

* ZKB raises prospect of negative interest rates
* Would only charge savers under special circumstances
* Says no plans to charge investors at moment
* Follows moves by Credit Suisse, UBS in Dec
ZURICH, Jan 10 Zuercher Kantonal Bank
says it could impose a charge on private Swiss franc savings
accounts under certain market conditions, as the country's banks
battle to protect profit margins amid rock-bottom interest
rates.
Reports of the possible hit to savers' accounts caused the
franc to weaken sharply, hitting its lowest since mid-December
before recovering some ground. By 1530 GMT it was trading 0.2
percent lower at 1.2113 francs per euro.
ZKB said on Thursday it had no plans at the moment to
introduce negative interest rates - effectively a charge on
savers - and did not expect to do so for the foreseeable future.
However, it said it might under special market conditions,
such as if the Swiss National Bank (SNB) were to introduce
negative interest rates.
In an emailed statement, ZKB said account holders would be
free to make unlimited withdrawals in the unlikely case that
negative interest rates were introduced.
ZKB's comments come after larger rivals Credit Suisse
and UBS said in December they would charge
other banks for holding Swiss franc deposits.
The moves are an effort to cover costs that banks are unable
to meet due to ultra low interest rates. Their actions are
inadvertently assisting the country's central bank by helping to
weaken the strong currency.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 francs per euro in September 2011
to shield the economy after investors seeking a safe-haven from
the euro zone crisis pushed the currency up by a quarter in just
a few months.
Swiss officials have said they could consider imposing
capital controls - such as negative rates on offshore deposits -
to deter a new influx of hot money should the euro zone crisis
worsen, but most economists see such steps as unlikely.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)