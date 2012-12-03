UPDATE 1-Big Swiss banks to charge fees on some franc deposits

(Adds comment from central bank; detail on charges)
ZURICH Dec 3 Switzerland's largest banks are to
charge fees and pay negative interest rates on Swiss franc
deposits made by rivals to encourage them to limit their
holdings of the currency.
To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the
Swiss National Bank set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro in
September 2011 after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro
zone debt crisis pushed the franc close to parity with the euro.
"We invite out customers to keep cash balances as low as
possible to avoid negative credit charges," Credit Suisse
said on Monday in a statement to clients seen by
Reuters.
UBS said in a statement: "In cases where we see
net inflows in cash clearing accounts above a certain threshold,
we continue to take corrective action, by means of a temporary
excess balance fee".
UBS first said in August 2011 it could penalise third-party
bank clients for holding francs.
A spokesman for the SNB would not comment.
Nearly two months ago, Bank of New York Mellon and
State Street were among custody banks to begin charging
fund management clients for deposits in Danish crowns and Swiss
francs.
The move followed interest rate cuts by Denmark and
Switzerland to protect their currencies from investors seeking a
safe haven from the euro crisis.
The rate cuts have made it difficult for the custody banks,
which administer funds for asset managers and pensions, to cover
their costs in certain areas.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)