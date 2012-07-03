Swiss banks see foreign clients' complaints peak

ZURICH, July 3 Complaints against Swiss banks by
foreign clients peaked last year, as many financial firms sought
to drop their American clients amid a crackdown on tax evasion
by U.S. officials, according to the Swiss banking ombudsman.
The failure of Swiss banks to inform their clients before
introducing new account fees, which are often sharply higher for
foreigners than for Swiss residents, were among the most common
complaints, the ombundsman said on Tuesday.
Raising fees is one way Swiss banks can persuade clients to
leave, though the banks have become far more forceful about
dropping U.S. clients since the United States widened an
investigation into how they might have helped U.S. citizens
seeking to dodge taxes through offshore accounts.
Switzerland wants the investigations, which focus on eleven
Swiss banks including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
, dropped in exchange for payment of fines and the
transfer of names of thousands of U.S. bank clients. At the same
time, Switzerland is seeking a deal to shield the remainder of
its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
Julius Baer handed over to the United States about 2,500
names of employees, former employees, and external asset
managers and lawyers as part of the probe, Douglas Hornung, a
partner at Geneva-based law firm Hornung Avocats, said last
week.
Banks not involved in the probes have sought to safeguard
themselves by imposing blanket bans on American clients, a move
which poses difficulties for the scores of U.S. citizens living
and working in Switzerland.