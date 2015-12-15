Swiss banks to pay $130 mln, avoid charges on aiding U.S. tax evasion

Dec 15 Three Swiss banks, including a unit of
France's Crédit Agricole SA, will pay a total of more
than $130 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid
possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the
department said on Tuesday.
The Zurich-based unit of Crédit Agricole will pay $99.2
million, the largest share of the total penalty. The $130
million sum also includes a $24.2 million from Dreyfus Sons & Co
Ltd, and $7.7 million from Baumann & Cie, Banquiers, both in
Basel, Switzerland.
Spokespeople for the three banks could not be immediately
reached for comment outside of Swiss business hours on Tuesday.
The banks settled under a voluntary program the Justice
Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve
potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities
that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
Under the program, banks also must provide detailed
information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under
investigation. Banks that were already under criminal
investigation were excluded from the program.
Crédit Agricole managed about 954 U.S.-related accounts
worth more than $1.8 billion since August 2008, the Justice
Department said.
Its conduct included transferring the assets of some
U.S.-related accounts "in ways that concealed the U.S.
connection to those accounts," the Justice Department said. For
example, some U.S. taxpayers were able to fully deplete assets
from accounts that they concealed from the IRS by making
multiple cash withdrawals or reloading pre-paid cash cards.
Dreyfus held 855 U.S.-related accounts since August 2008,
worth about $1.76 billion, while Baumann & Cie held 167 such
accounts, worth about $514.1 million, the Justice Department
said.
Practices at both banks included setting up overseas
entities, including in Panama, to hold client funds and conceal
the owners' true identities from U.S. tax authorities.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)