Swiss EFG Bank to pay $29 million in Justice Dept program deal

Dec 3 EFG Bank European Financial Group SA and its private banking unit will pay more than $29 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Thursday.

The bank settled under a voluntary program the Justice Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.

Under the program, banks must also provide detailed information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under investigation. Banks that were already under criminal investigation were excluded from the program.

The agreement "removes a major source of uncertainty and will enable senior management to devote more of their time to delivering profitable growth," the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The penalty is higher than the $10.8 million that the company had already set aside in anticipation of the settlement, the bank said.

Seven Switzerland-based EFG bankers collectively made at least 72 business trips to the U.S. between 2005 and 2013, the Justice Department said.

One banker set up a client referral system with two U.S.-based lawyers, an accountant, and a fiduciary company. A lawyer asked the banker not to travel to the United States with a computer and to use faxes, not emails, to communicate about clients. Those measures would prevent authorities from learning their identities and arrangements.

"I will then buy me one at BestBuy and leave it there for use when I am traveling. So I never will cary a computer over the border," the banker said, according to the Justice Department, which did not identify the banker.

EFG held a total of 919 U.S.-related accounts since August, 2008 with a collective peak value of about $1.58 billion, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department, in recent months, has announced a spate of other settlements under its Swiss program. On Nov. 24 Deutsche Bank AG's Swiss unit agreed in a settlement with the Justice Department to pay more than $31 million. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)