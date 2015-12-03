Swiss EFG Bank to pay $29 million in Justice Dept program deal

Dec 3 EFG Bank European Financial Group SA
and its private banking unit will pay more than $29
million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible
prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department
said on Thursday.
The bank settled under a voluntary program the Justice
Department launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve
potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities
that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.
Under the program, banks must also provide detailed
information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under
investigation. Banks that were already under criminal
investigation were excluded from the program.
The agreement "removes a major source of uncertainty and
will enable senior management to devote more of their time to
delivering profitable growth," the bank said in a statement
posted on its website.
The penalty is higher than the $10.8 million that the
company had already set aside in anticipation of the settlement,
the bank said.
Seven Switzerland-based EFG bankers collectively made at
least 72 business trips to the U.S. between 2005 and 2013, the
Justice Department said.
One banker set up a client referral system with two
U.S.-based lawyers, an accountant, and a fiduciary company. A
lawyer asked the banker not to travel to the United States with
a computer and to use faxes, not emails, to communicate about
clients. Those measures would prevent authorities from learning
their identities and arrangements.
"I will then buy me one at BestBuy and leave it there for
use when I am traveling. So I never will cary a computer
over the border," the banker said, according to the Justice
Department, which did not identify the banker.
EFG held a total of 919 U.S.-related accounts since August,
2008 with a collective peak value of about $1.58 billion, the
Justice Department said.
The Justice Department, in recent months, has announced a
spate of other settlements under its Swiss program. On Nov. 24
Deutsche Bank AG's Swiss unit agreed in a settlement
with the Justice Department to pay more than $31 million.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay)