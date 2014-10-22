版本:
中国
2014年 10月 22日

ZKB says in talks with Swisscanto over possible takeover

ZURICH Oct 22 Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) said on Wednesday it was in talks with Swiss investment fund provider Swisscanto Holding about a possible takeover.

Local government-owned ZKB said in a statement that no decision had yet been made and it would not comment further on the talks.

The cantonal bank said it was making the discussions public in response to a media report last week by Swiss finance website Finews.

A spokesman for Swisscanto was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
